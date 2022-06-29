 
Comparison drawn between Meghan's friend Janina and Amber Heard's friend Rocky Pennington

Shortly after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's pictures with Janina surfaced online, royal experts are expressing their thoughts on the actress' friendship with the Duchess of Sussex.

Janina was on the front seat of Harry's Range Rover while Meghan was on spotted on the back seat with the Duke behind the wheel as they drove to Oprah Winfrey's home.

A royal commentators with thousands of followers on YouTube went on to draw camparison between Meghan's friend Janina and Amber Heard's long time friend Rocky Pennington.

"Anyone else think Janina, Meghan’s bestie who manages to pop up at the right times, will end up being Meghan’s ‘Rocky Pennington’ to her ‘Amber Heard’ when they break up?" said the commentator known as According2Taiz.

Raquel 'Rocky' Pennington is a famous American yoga teacher, jewelry designer, celebrity friend and entrepreneur from Los Angeles.She is well-know as the best friend of Amber Heard.

Heard and Raquel has been friends for decades. Even though Raquel is not active on social media she has often supported the actress off-screen.

In 2020, Raquel had come forward to testify during Depp’s libel case against The Sun newspaper in the United Kingdom.

