Chris Pratt criticises religion while denying attending controversial church

Chris Pratt denied attending the controversial Hillsong Church while criticizing religions and revealing that he is not a religious person.

In a cover story for Men’s Health, the Jurassic World actor tried to clarify his religious beliefs while he condemned religions for the oppression they cause.

"Religion has been oppressive as (expletive) for a long time. I didn't know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I'm not a religious person," Pratt told the outlet.

"I think there's a distinction between being religious adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God, and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred," he added.

"Whatever it is,” the actor continued. “The evil that's in the heart of every single man has glommed onto the back of religion and come along for the ride."

Pratt was then asked about reports of him attending the controversial and “infamously anti-LGBTQ” Hillsong church.

“I never went to Hillsong,” he replied. “I’ve never actually been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.”

Pratt believes that public’s misconception about his religious beliefs and the social media backlash he received happened after his winning speech at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

“God is real. God loves you, God wants the best for you. Believe that; I do,” the actor said in his speech.

Now Pratt told the magazine, “Maybe it was hubris for me to stand up on the stage and say the things that I said. I’m not sure I touched anybody.”

Backlash over Pratt’s religious beliefs intensified after he was associated with Hillsong church and received strong criticism from actor Elliot Page.

“If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed,” Page wrote on Twitter.

“Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop. Sending love to all,” the Tweet further read.

Pratt addressed the comments at the time saying that that Page’s tweets “could not be further from the truth” and said he attends a church “that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.”