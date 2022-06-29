 
Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sends pulses racing with captivating photos

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sends pulses racing with captivating photos

Georgina Rodriguez spellbound onlookers with her chic appearance in Madrid on Wednesday. 

As per the photos shared by Daily Mail, the 28-year Argentinean beauty put on an eye-popping display in a sporty figure as she stepped out for a stroll with four of her children, giving fans major style envy.

The girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, 28, looked drop-dead gorgeous in figure-hugging blue leggings and a grey vest top that flaunted her incredible figure.

She chose to wear comfortable pair of white and blue Nike trainers as she gave her daughter Alana, four, a piggyback during the walk.

The mother-of-two tucked her brunette tresses under a black Champion baseball cap and made us fall in love with her style all over again.

Georgina was also joined by Cristiano's five-year-old twins Eva and Mateo for the stroll while she pushed her two-month-old baby Bella Esmeralda in a pram.

The couple, who have been together since 2016 and share five children, were recently spotted enjoying a family holiday after welcoming a new baby to their brood in April.

Ronaldo and Georgina recently jetted off on a family holiday to Mallorca with their five children and Georgia shared a stunning family snap to capture the trip.

