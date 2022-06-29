Kim Kardashian steals limelight at Khloe's birthday party with her appearance in leather outfit

 
Kim Kardashian stole her younger sister Khloe Kardashian's birthday event with her stunning appearance in black leather outfit, soaring the summer temperatures.

The reality star, 41, gave a sultry twist to The Matrix style, rocking a criss-cross leather bralette with her favourite Balenciaga pantaboots for her sister Khloe’s birthday celebration. 

She wore butterfly sunglasses and silver bag to elevate her look.

Earlier this month, Pete Davidson's sweetheart also rocked skin-tight  outfit during her outing to send the temperatures soaring.

