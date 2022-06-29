 
Queen meets Scotland’s First Minister Sturgeon after new push for independence vote

British Queen Elizabeth II, who is currently in Scotland, held a meeting with Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday.

Queen and Nicola’s meeting comes a day after the Scottish leader set out plans to push for a second independence referendum to break away from the United Kingdom.

Buckingham Palace shared the photo of the 96-year-old Queen with the first minister of Scotland, saying “Today at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, The Queen held an Audience with the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon.

“Her Majesty traditionally has an Audience with the First Minister during Holyrood Week.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Sturgeon announced plans for a second independence referendum to be held in October 2023, and vowed to take legal action if the British government blocks it, according to Reuters.

