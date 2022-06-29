 
Meghan Markle reflects on her pregnancies and miscarriage amid protests

Meghan Markle, who is a mother of Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, recalled memories of her pregnancies and miscarriage during a conversations about women's health in the wake of the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

In conversation with Gloria Steinem and journalist Jessica Yellin, The Duchess of Sussex said: "I think about how fortunate I felt to be able to have both of my children.

Prince Harry's wife continued: "I know what it feels like to have a connection to what is growing inside of your body. What happens with our bodies is so deeply personal, which can also lead to silence and stigma, even though so many of us deal with personal health crises."

The 40-year-old added: "I know what miscarrying feels like, which I've talked about publicly. The more that we normalize conversation about the things that affect our lives and bodies, the more people are going to understand how necessary it is to have protections in place."

In the Vogue feature, Meghan added that the reversal of Roe v. Wade was about "women's physical safety" as well as "economic justice, individual autonomy and who we are as a society."

"Nobody should be forced to make a decision they do not want to make, or is unsafe, or puts their own life in jeopardy," The Duchess said.

