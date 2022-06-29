 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Lauren Conrad reveals she suffers from ectopic pregnancy after Roe v Wade reversal

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Lauren Conrad reveals she suffers from ectopic pregnancy after Roe v Wade ruling
Lauren Conrad reveals she suffers from ectopic pregnancy after Roe v Wade ruling

Lauren Conrad recently opened up about her ectopic pregnancy on social media.

On Tuesday, The Hills actress shared about her “own heartbreaking experience” in the light of the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Taking to Instagram story, the former reality star candidly opened up about her “own experience with lifesaving reproductive care”.

“The last few days have been hard. I’ve been searching for the right words, and reposting someone else’s didn’t feel quite right. I wanted to share my own experience with lifesaving reproductive care,” she wrote.

She explained that six years ago she wanted to start her family but she had an ectopic pregnancy. However, she added, “Due to prompt medical care, doctors saved my fallopian tubes, allowing me to have two healthy pregnancies.”

Lauren Conrad reveals she suffers from ectopic pregnancy after Roe v Wade reversal

Conrad continued, “Yesterday I read about a woman with the same condition having her ectopic pregnancy rupture — and facing death — while waiting for treatment, because her doctor was on the phone with his lawyer out of fear of losing his medical license (for using a D&C as a tool to help establish the diagnosis of an ectopic pregnancy).”

She further asserted that many women have had their own experiences with abortion.

“I am grateful that they were able to safely receive the healthcare they needed and were free to make their own decisions,” mentioned Conrad.

Lauren Conrad reveals she suffers from ectopic pregnancy after Roe v Wade reversal

Adding to this, the Life Happens actress advised people to “discuss abortion rights and listen to one another, despite disagreements”.

“I hope someday we will be in a place where every woman has access to the healthcare she needs and the freedom to decide what happens in her own body,” she concluded.

Lauren Conrad reveals she suffers from ectopic pregnancy after Roe v Wade reversal


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘will be relieved’ after Netflix cameras shut down, claims pal

Prince Harry ‘will be relieved’ after Netflix cameras shut down, claims pal
Meghan Markle accused of staging ‘PR ploy’ with new Vogue interview

Meghan Markle accused of staging ‘PR ploy’ with new Vogue interview
Prince Harry ‘drifting away’ from Meghan Markle over Megxit differences

Prince Harry ‘drifting away’ from Meghan Markle over Megxit differences
Kate Middleton’s apology flowers 'trashed' by Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton’s apology flowers 'trashed' by Meghan Markle?
Winona Ryder admits ‘not taking care’ of herself after parting ways with Johnny Depp

Winona Ryder admits ‘not taking care’ of herself after parting ways with Johnny Depp
Travis Barker rushed to hospital after complaint of pancreatitis

Travis Barker rushed to hospital after complaint of pancreatitis
Prince Andrew could be FBI’s next target?

Prince Andrew could be FBI’s next target?
Meghan Markle reflects on her pregnancies and miscarriage amid protests

Meghan Markle reflects on her pregnancies and miscarriage amid protests
Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama shares loving moment with dad in since-deleted post

Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama shares loving moment with dad in since-deleted post
Britney Spears hits another major milestone after conservatorship win

Britney Spears hits another major milestone after conservatorship win
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accept 'big pay deal' to tell about their UK visit?

Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accept 'big pay deal' to tell about their UK visit?
Adele looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snap

Adele looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snap

Latest

view all