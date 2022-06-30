Royal source in Prince Charles office issues statement on donations in cash

Following reports that the Prince Charles received €3million in cash from a former Qatari prime minister between 2011-15, a source said that the Charity Commission has not opened an investigation, according to a senior royal correspondent.

A senior palace aide said that Prince Charles will “never again” accept bags of cash for his charities.



Last weekend, the Sunday Times reported that Prince Charles received donations in cash totalling €3 million (£2.6 million) for one of his charities between 2011 and 2015.

Now a senior royal source in the prince’s office has insisted it would not happened again.

Here's the full statement:



