 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles, Camilla ‘thrilled’ to meet Harry, Meghan amid Platinum Jubilee

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camille were reportedly over the moon to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the UK during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"It was a fantastic visit,” a royal source recently said while dishing on the Prince of Wales’ first meeting with his granddaughter.

“The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time,” the source said before adding that it was "wonderful" to have the couple back in Britain.

Lili’s first visit to Britain marked a second one for her older brother Archie who previously came to his dad’s homeland when he was six months old.

"The Prince and the Duchess [of Cornwall] were absolutely thrilled to see them," the source continued while hinting at the fact that Charles had not seen his grandson Archie "for a bit of time."

"It was very special to have some time with him. He hadn't met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was very emotional — it was a wonderful thing," the insider added.

