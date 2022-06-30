Meghan Markle bullying claims won’t be released: ‘lessons have been learned’

FileFootage

Buckingham Palace has decided to maintain ‘confidentially’ by not releasing the details of Meghan Markle’s alleged bullying.



The sources last night dished that the report into the claims that the Duchess of Sussex bullied royal staff has been completed but it will not be made available to the public.

“We recognise that those people who participated in the review participated on understanding there would be confidentiality in discussions with an independent legal firm,” a senior Palace source said.

“We have a duty to respect that confidentiality,” the source added. “The objectives have been satisfied because lessons have been learned.”

The Queen hired a law firm to investigate claims that Meghan forced out two personal assistants in 2018 while leading to other staff shaking with fear.

It was reported last year that the finding of the probe would be included in the Sovereign Grant report.