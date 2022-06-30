Halsey strikes back at fans who leave concert after she supports abortion rights: Photo

Halsey has never shied away to speak her mind.

Even now, she hit back at fans who had left the concert on Sunday night in Phoenix as the singer gave a speech in support of women’s reproductive rights.



According to PEOPLE, the Graveyard hit-maker turned to Twitter when an attendee from the concert tweeted that people were leaving "after a passionate speech was made by the singer" in the wake of Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Eastside crooner responded with a clever tweet, “Downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out.”

Reportedly, the 27-year-old criticised the US Court decision on ending women’s constitutional rights to abortion onstage.

“The truth is that my heart breaks looking out into this audience because I see so many people who deserve to have incredible lives, who deserve the right to healthcare that they need, who deserve the right to choose themselves in a situation where there is a choice,” asserted the songstress.

She continued, “I am hoping every single one of you, and I don't want you to ever have to be in a situation where you don't have access to that.”

Halsey stated, “Some of the people I’m looking at right now are going to need an abortion one day, and you deserve that. Whether it’s a life-threatening situation or it’s not, you deserve it.”

Adding to this, the singer remarked, “If you don't like it, I don't know why you came to a Halsey concert, because I've never been shy that this is how I feel.”