 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Kristin Cavallari expresses joy over 'weight gain'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

Kristin Cavallari expresses joy over weight gain
Kristin Cavallari expresses joy over 'weight gain'

Kristin Cavallari  revealed how her fitness regimen had regained her “confidence” and made her “feel the best in her own skin”.

“I've put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way,” said  the Laguna Beach star in a recent interview with US Weekly. 

Kristin declared that she won’t step on the weighing scale mainly because she believed in keeping herself fit.

“My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I’m not trying to lose weight,” she said, while adding, “I don’t weigh myself. I can tell how my clothes fit me.”

Reportedly, the Hills former star was going through her photos from the past and was stunned to see herself.

“I didn’t realise it at the time, how thin I was. So I’m happy that I’ve put on weight,” she told publication.

Over the last years, the actress stressed upon “gaining muscle through her workouts” with the help of a professional trainer.

“I’m really petite. I have no hips. I’m just small. And so if I don’t work out for like a week or two, I feel like all my muscle goes away,” explained Kristin.

“So it is about consistency for me,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez pulls tantrum before TV performance

Jennifer Lopez pulls tantrum before TV performance
Nina Dobrev opens up about ‘awkward relationship drama’ over Vampire Diaries role

Nina Dobrev opens up about ‘awkward relationship drama’ over Vampire Diaries role
Ben Affleck directs Matt Damon, Viola Davis on film set after son bumped luxury car

Ben Affleck directs Matt Damon, Viola Davis on film set after son bumped luxury car

Kanye West sued for using Marshall Jefferson's 1986 hit 'Move Your Body' without permission on Donda 2

Kanye West sued for using Marshall Jefferson's 1986 hit 'Move Your Body' without permission on Donda 2
Halsey strikes back at fans who leave concert after she supports abortion rights: Photo

Halsey strikes back at fans who leave concert after she supports abortion rights: Photo
Prince Charles, Sophie Wessex, Princess Anne host major event in Queen's place

Prince Charles, Sophie Wessex, Princess Anne host major event in Queen's place
Prince Charles spends 'very special' time with grandchildren Archie and Lilibet

Prince Charles spends 'very special' time with grandchildren Archie and Lilibet
Paris Hilton reveals she 'cried' seeing Britney Spears at wedding: ‘Magical fairytale’

Paris Hilton reveals she 'cried' seeing Britney Spears at wedding: ‘Magical fairytale’
Prince Andrew is 'self-absorbed, obnoxious': slams former royal police officer

Prince Andrew is 'self-absorbed, obnoxious': slams former royal police officer
Kim Kardashian’s SKKN Lawsuit an effort to threaten her name & reputation: Lawyer

Kim Kardashian’s SKKN Lawsuit an effort to threaten her name & reputation: Lawyer
Buckingham Palace sparks cost-of-living crisis as royal spending soars to record high

Buckingham Palace sparks cost-of-living crisis as royal spending soars to record high

Kourtney Kardashian keeping Travis Barker in good spirits amid hospitalization

Kourtney Kardashian keeping Travis Barker in good spirits amid hospitalization

Latest

view all