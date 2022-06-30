Jennifer Lopez pulls tantrum before TV performance

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez threw a tantrum as she refused to perform on TV show Top of the Pops until her backstage room was redecorated, reveals Dannii Minogue.

Discussing the “diva stories,” the Australian singer – actor recalled the time on her podcast The 90s when J.Lo demanded that everything in her room should be white.

"And while you hear those diva stories, there is one I can actually vouch for,” Minogue said before narrating the amusing tale.

"I was at Top of the Pops and was told Jennifer Lopez was on her way, but she refused to perform unless her backstage room was redecorated,” the 50-year-old revealed.

"I was told everything had to be white, including the sofa. I asked to go in and see the room as she wasn't there in that moment... I was lapping up every detail," she said with a laugh.

Minogue then added that she wondered why the Marry Me actor would want her room all-white considering the body make-up performers often wear.

"All I could think was, ‘Girlfriend is covered head to toe in body makeup. How do you sit on a white couch?’” she joked.



