Friday Jul 01 2022
Meghan Markle’s ‘Vogue’ interview to make Netflix, Spotify angry

Friday Jul 01, 2022

Meghan Markle recently spoke to Vogue about the US Supreme Court’s historic ruling on abortion and according to a royal expert, the interview may not have gone down well with Netflix or Spotify, who have multi-million-dollar deals with Meghan.

According to Express UK, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield weighed in on Meghan’s Vogue interview, alongside feminist icon Gloria Steinem and journalist Jessica Yellin, on Twitter on Wednesday.

The expert tweeted: “The entire world has been waiting for this woman to drop a podcast that promises to 'dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back' and she took THIS conversation to Vogue?”

“If I were Spotify or Netflix, I would be pulling my hair out,” Schofield added.

In the now-viral interview, Meghan commented on how her own miscarriage in 2020 affected her views on the abortion ban in the US, saying that she and Prince Harry had a ‘guttural’ reaction to the ruling.

“My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He's a feminist too. His reaction last week was guttural, like mine,” Meghan told Vogue. 

