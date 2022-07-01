Camilla hailed by Queen Elizabeth for her service amid royal shakeup

file footage

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has been able to impress her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth, with the monarch reportedly highly praising her for her ‘loyal service’ the royal family, reported Express UK.



The acknowledgement came on Wednesday as a senior royal aide at Charles and Camilla’s Clarence House, Principal Private Secretary Sir Clive Alderton, presented a report on their work during the last one year.

Directly quoting the 96-year-old monarch, Sir Clive said: “To quote The Queen herself, the Duchess of Cornwall's own loyal service also continued, as Her Royal Highness became Patron of the British Forces Broadcasting Service and, taking the mantle from the late Duke of Edinburgh, delivered her first speech as Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles.”

Sir Clive then went on to praise Camilla’s online book club, The Reading Room, as well as her commitment to dealing with issues pertaining to violence against women.

He further said: “Of course, I need hardly remind you that The Queen — in a moving recognition of The Duchess's work, service, and indeed her support for The Prince — expressed her view that The Duchess should, in the fullness of time, be known as Queen Consort.”

The Queen famously announced earlier this year that Camilla would be made Queen Consort once Charles ascends the throne after her.

In her statement, the monarch said “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”