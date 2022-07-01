Kate Middleton inviting Harry, Meghan to William’s birthday ‘could be a problem’

file footage

Kate Middleton is reportedly keen on inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back to the UK for her and Prince William’s joint birthday bash at Windsor this summer, but a royal expert thinks it could cause some problems.



According to IB Times, expert Neil Sean commented on Harry and Meghan’s possible reactions to actually receiving an invite after it was reported earlier that Kate has been thinking of extending an olive branch to them with an invite.

Talking on his YouTube channel, Sean said: “That big party, which we believe will be held at Windsor Castle, could create a few problems.”

“It does appear that there's a bit of shall we say friction between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle according to a very good source, and as ever we have to say allegedly,” he continued.

Sean further claimed that while Prince Harry may be open to making another trip to the UK for his brother and sister-in-law’s birthday, his wife Meghan may not want to visit again after being ‘snubbed’ at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

He said: “According to that good source, Meghan Markle is not keen at all to go back into a room, some might say a hornet's nest of which she did her own stirring, to spend an evening, afternoon, day, whatever that might be celebrating someone who clearly has got issues with her and likewise vice versa.”

Sean went on to say: “Prince Harry of course now 18 months, two years down the line is probably looking back at his life and thinking to himself, 'this is something I truly do want to celebrate, he is my brother', and they were good and close.”

Prince William turned 40 on June 21 while his wife Kate celebrated her milestone birthday on January 9.