Meghan Markle rift with royal family started less than a week after her wedding: Here’s how

A royal author has disclosed the starting point of Meghan Markle and the British royal family’s rift, saying it began just four days after her wedding to Prince Harry.



The Daily Star, quoted royal expert Lady Colin Campbell, as saying the rift began at the 70th birthday party of Prince Charles less than a week after Meghan’s marriage.

The birthday bash was held just four days after Meghan and Harry’s wedding on May 19, 2018.

Lady Colin claimed, the Duchess of Sussex behavior at Prince Charles birthday party had left the royal circles "absolutely gobsmacked and astonished."

The claims were made in Colin’s 2020 book ‘Meghan and Harry: The Real Story.’

In her book, Lady Colin writes, "She charmed everyone. Fifteen minutes into the event, she turned to Harry and said, ‘Harry, this is really boring. Let’s leave'.”

“Prince Harry asserted that they had to stay and they moved on," the royal expert further claimed.