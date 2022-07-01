 
entertainment
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle rift with royal family started less than a week after her wedding: Here’s how

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

Meghan Markle rift with royal family started less than a week after her wedding: Here’s how
Meghan Markle rift with royal family started less than a week after her wedding: Here’s how

A royal author has disclosed the starting point of Meghan Markle and the British royal family’s rift, saying it began just four days after her wedding to Prince Harry.

The Daily Star, quoted royal expert Lady Colin Campbell, as saying the rift began at the 70th birthday party of Prince Charles less than a week after Meghan’s marriage.

The birthday bash was held just four days after Meghan and Harry’s wedding on May 19, 2018.

Lady Colin claimed, the Duchess of Sussex behavior at Prince Charles birthday party had left the royal circles "absolutely gobsmacked and astonished."

The claims were made in Colin’s 2020 book ‘Meghan and Harry: The Real Story.’

In her book, Lady Colin writes, "She charmed everyone. Fifteen minutes into the event, she turned to Harry and said, ‘Harry, this is really boring. Let’s leave'.”

“Prince Harry asserted that they had to stay and they moved on," the royal expert further claimed.

More From Entertainment:

Shailene Woodley feels ‘grateful’ after parting ways with Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley feels ‘grateful’ after parting ways with Aaron Rodgers
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get engaged but 'have only told their inner circle'

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get engaged but 'have only told their inner circle'
Queen thought Prince Harry would name Lilibet after the monarch: Nicky Haslam

Queen thought Prince Harry would name Lilibet after the monarch: Nicky Haslam
Prince Charles looking to heal rift with Meghan Markle, Harry

Prince Charles looking to heal rift with Meghan Markle, Harry
Shakira, Gerard Pique continue battle over kids’ custody

Shakira, Gerard Pique continue battle over kids’ custody

Here’s how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle became ‘financially independent’

Here’s how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle became ‘financially independent’
Universal Music acquires ‘Cosmik Debris’ guitarist Frank Zappa's catalog

Universal Music acquires ‘Cosmik Debris’ guitarist Frank Zappa's catalog
Prince Harry was left ‘lonely’ as friends remained silent after Oprah interview: expert

Prince Harry was left ‘lonely’ as friends remained silent after Oprah interview: expert
Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler wishes him a ‘speedy recovery’

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler wishes him a ‘speedy recovery’
Queen Elizabeth makes third public appearance in a week

Queen Elizabeth makes third public appearance in a week

Queen Elizabeth doesn’t receive any money from the Crown Estate

Queen Elizabeth doesn’t receive any money from the Crown Estate
CONFIRMED: Meghan changed her name to royal title, prompting magazine to edit social media post

CONFIRMED: Meghan changed her name to royal title, prompting magazine to edit social media post

Latest

view all