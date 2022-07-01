 
Prince William said THIS to Prince Harry during last meeting: Lip reader reveals

Prince William and Prince Harry had a reassuring conversation as they got together to unveil a statue of their mother Princess Diana last year.

Today, on what would have been the Princess of Wales’ 61st birthday, a lip reader Jeremy Freeman revealed a ‘brief but intriguing conversation’ between the two princes, reported The Mirror.

Freeman told that a member of the staff first gave a quick instruction to the princes on how to unveil Diana’s statue.

"As you pull it, it'll slide over and drop, okay,” Freeman claimed the man said before adding that Harry put up his arms before turning to his brother and saying, “We will be okay."

As William pondered over the veil adjusting the space, Harry allegedly said, “I didn't want anything to go wrong.

"It's important we unveil it right."

Freeman added that the Duke of Cambridge explained how the veil should be lifted off the statue before Prince Harry said, “Let's just yank it!"

