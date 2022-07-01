 
entertainment
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles was ‘the love of Diana’s life’ even after his infidelity

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

file footage

Prince Charles remained ‘love of Princess Diana’s life’ even after their relationship and marriage crashed and ended in a bitter divorce following Charles’ affair with Camilla, now-Duchess of Cornwall, according to an expert.

Express UK quoted royal author and expert Kinsey Schofield on what would’ve been the late Princess of Wales’ 61st birthday; Diana passed away in a car crash in Paris, just a year after getting divorced from Charles.

While Diana and Charles’ relationship was famously tumultuous, Schofield believes that she ‘still wanted to be with Charles’.

Talking to Express UK, Schofield said: “At that point in her life, she had made so many sacrifices for the Royal Family and it was time to shift to her wants and needs. She did sacrifice so much and she did do everything she was told to do. And at the end of the day, she still didn’t win.”

She added: “I think she wanted to be with Prince Charles. I would still argue that he was the love of her life; I don’t think that she was the love of his life.”

Schofield further said: “But I do think that she still wanted to be with Prince Charles.”

“She gave him an heir and she gave him a spare. And she showed up to the events and smiled. And she was a superstar despite not having pursued that. And she did everything she was told to do. And she stayed in line until she realised that she was not being rewarded for following directions,” she concluded.


