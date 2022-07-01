 
entertainment
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Ezra Miller accused again of harassment and assault

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

Ezra Miller accused again of  harassment and assault
Ezra Miller accused again of  harassment and assault

Ezra Miller recently landed in hot water again as Iceland woman came forward and blamed the actor of choking her at a pub in 2020.

Speaking to Variety on the condition of anonymity, the woman alleged that she met The Flash star during the beginning of pandemic at a local pub.

Reportedly, the incident made global headlines as the footage of Miller placing the woman in a chokehold went viral two years ago in early April.

The woman in the video recalled inquiring Miller about wounds on his feet. The actor explained that they were “battle scars from a fight”.

She jokingly said to Miller, “I could take you in a fight” and then both decided to meet outside the bar.

The woman said that she was in a light mood however, the 27-year-old came all charged up.

“I think it’s just fun and games, but then it wasn’t,” she recounted, adding, “All of a sudden, he’s on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight.”

The woman also alleged that Miller spat on her “multiple times”.

Meanwhile, another woman Nadia from Germany told outlet that Miller came to her apartment early this year after two years of friendship via text messages.

When she asked Miller to leave for about “20 times”, he began insulting her and even called her a “transphobic piece of shit”.

More From Entertainment:

Hugh Jackman ‘thrilled’ to see Austin Butler’s performance in Elvis movie: Video

Hugh Jackman ‘thrilled’ to see Austin Butler’s performance in Elvis movie: Video
Historian says monarchy is 'ending' with Prince William 'the woke'

Historian says monarchy is 'ending' with Prince William 'the woke'
Graham Dene recalls Princess Diana's cheeky sense of humour

Graham Dene recalls Princess Diana's cheeky sense of humour
Johnny Depp might seize Amber Heard's property if she doesn't pay him

Johnny Depp might seize Amber Heard's property if she doesn't pay him
Prince William gets emotional as he pays touching tribute to Princess Diana on 61th birthday

Prince William gets emotional as he pays touching tribute to Princess Diana on 61th birthday
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'happily moving on' after 'bullying' claims

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'happily moving on' after 'bullying' claims
Anne Hathaway addresses Roe v Wade ruling on The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary: Photos

Anne Hathaway addresses Roe v Wade ruling on The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary: Photos
Elon Musk faces another trouble nearly a month after Amber Heard trial

Elon Musk faces another trouble nearly a month after Amber Heard trial
Prince William said THIS to Prince Harry during last meeting: Lip reader reveals

Prince William said THIS to Prince Harry during last meeting: Lip reader reveals
Pete Davidson on breaking up with Olivia O'Brien over text msg: ‘No truth to this’

Pete Davidson on breaking up with Olivia O'Brien over text msg: ‘No truth to this’
Johnny Depp’s assault case could be blown up by THIS key witness

Johnny Depp’s assault case could be blown up by THIS key witness

Shakira enjoys surfing with mystery man following Gerard Pique split

Shakira enjoys surfing with mystery man following Gerard Pique split

Latest

view all