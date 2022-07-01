 
entertainment
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry confirm Queen greenlit Lilibet's name

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly rubbished rumours that they named their daughter Lilibet after the Queen without getting it approved by the monarch, as per The Daily Mail.

The Duke of Duchess of Sussex notably named their daughter Lilibet after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who was called Lilibet as a child by her late father King George VI and then by her late husband Prince Philip.

However, recently, many reports suggested that Harry and Meghan failed to reach out to the Queen to get her approval before naming their little one Lilibet, and now the couple has reportedly reacted via a spokesman who says the rumour is ‘false and defamatory’.

Talking to The Daily Mail, the Sussex spokesman said: “The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement – in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called.”

“During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name,” the spokesperson concluded. 

