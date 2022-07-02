Kanye West expresses ‘pain’ of reading headlines about kids in Cardi B’s song

File Footage

Kanye West dished on the “pain” he feels while reading headlines about kids he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian in Cardi B and Lil Durk’s latest track.



The rapper shared how he cannot stand the headlines about his children, North, Psalm, Saint and Chicago, in the song titled Hot S*** dropped on Friday.

“Another headline, ‘Where your head at?’ / ‘N—a, go home, where your kids at?’ / They be on my nerve, they be on my nerve,” YE raps in the recently released song.

“I’m just sayin’, now I start to get used to the pain / ‘Til one day I said, ‘F–k it,’ brought my masseuse on the plane,” he says

Earlier this year, West lashed out at Kardashain for not allowing him to meet his kids and later publically slammed her for allowing North to post videos on TikTok.

However, the Skims founder has repeatedly denied the allegations that she is keeping her kids to meet their father and even asked the rapper to stop pushing that narrative.

West and Kardashian tied the knot in 2014, a year after welcoming their daughter North. However, things did not work for them and the reality TV star filed for divorce in February 2021.