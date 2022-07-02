 
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee outfits to be displayed at exhibition

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee outfits to be displayed at exhibition

Royal fans will get the opportunity to see the elegant dresses worn by Queen Elizabeth II during her Platinum Jubilee up close as the outfits will soon be displayed at an exhibition.

The two outfits, featuring a coat and matching hat, will be reportedly displayed at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh from Sunday.

Moreover, Her Majesty’s stylish outfits which she wore to mark the Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees will also be displayed along with a few gifts that were given to her during her 70-year reign.

As reported by Daily Mail, the exhibition will also put the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee outfit on display which she wore to the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral and lunch at Guildhall, on 5 June 2012. 

