 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Jon Stewart calls US Supreme Court ‘the Fox News of justice’ over Roe v Wade reversal

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

Jon Stewart calls US Supreme Court ‘the Fox News of justice’ over Roe v Wade reversal
Jon Stewart calls US Supreme Court ‘the Fox News of justice’ over Roe v Wade reversal

Jon Stewart has recently slammed US Supreme Court for its decision to overturn Roe v Wade in his podcast The Problem with Jon Stewart.

On Thursday, Stewart argued, “It would’ve been one thing if the justices sat in the confirmation hearings and said, ‘My entire ideological bearing is that life begins at conception and that abortion should be made legal.’”

He continued, “And at the very least, you would respect their honesty and integrity, but this makes the Court a cynical pursuit.”

Looking at this entire judiciary process, Stewart compared the US Court to the Fox News.

“In my mind, the idea that this was based in any kind of reasoned debate or philosophical education; the Supreme Court is now the Fox News of justice in my mind,” he remarked.

Adding to this, comedian pointed out, ““It is a cynical pursuit in the same way that Fox News would come out with ‘we’re fair and balanced’ under the patina of what would be a high-status pursuit to the betterment of society.”

Stewart explained that US Court could not control guns but they could regulate the women’s reproductive health.

“States can’t regulate guns, but they can regulate uteruses, you know?”  he added.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander sends bizarre letter to her mother

Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander sends bizarre letter to her mother

Jerry Hall files for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch

Jerry Hall files for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch
Emilia Clarke expresses dismay as she lost her chance with Brad Pitt

Emilia Clarke expresses dismay as she lost her chance with Brad Pitt
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have royal aides 'falling over themselves': expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have royal aides 'falling over themselves': expert
Tom Cruise spotted with mystery woman following split with Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise spotted with mystery woman following split with Hayley Atwell
Prince William, Harry’s former nanny to reach settlement after being smeared?

Prince William, Harry’s former nanny to reach settlement after being smeared?
Prince Harry gets emotional as he mentions Prince William at Diana Awards

Prince Harry gets emotional as he mentions Prince William at Diana Awards
Prince Harry talks about keeping Princess Diana's 'legacy alive'

Prince Harry talks about keeping Princess Diana's 'legacy alive'

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee outfits to be displayed at exhibition

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee outfits to be displayed at exhibition
Rihanna makes first public appearance since giving birth at A$AP Rocky concert

Rihanna makes first public appearance since giving birth at A$AP Rocky concert
Prince Harry sees his late mom Princess Diana in daughter Lilibet, son Archie

Prince Harry sees his late mom Princess Diana in daughter Lilibet, son Archie
Mike Tindall reveals back story of Prince Louis’ viral photo from Platinum Jubilee

Mike Tindall reveals back story of Prince Louis’ viral photo from Platinum Jubilee

Latest

view all