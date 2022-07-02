 
Saturday Jul 02 2022
Priyanka Chopra has the sweetest message for newlyweds Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

Priyanka Chopra is sending love to newlyweds Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form.

The couple has embarked on their sweet journey as a married couple and best wishes from fans and friends continue to pour in.

Amid all, Priyanka also took to her social media handle and showered blessings on the newlywed couple and wrote: "Stunning. Congratulations. Have a happy life ahead." 

The Baywatch actress also dropped a series of pictures, and in one of them, the newly-wedded couple is seen sharing a kiss at the altar.

The actress revealed that they wanted to get married in Italy earlier. “We were originally going to get married in Italy because I wanted to drink Italian wine for three days straight, but when I got a job in New Orleans I thought of Allie and Jake, and we switched it to New Orleans. It’s a city full of music and life," she told Vogue.

Alexandra and Andrew got engaged in August 2021 and following the engagement, Daddario expressed joy and told PEOPLE: "It feels so exciting, but mostly it just feels very peaceful. I feel very at peace with him and very happy, and I just feel very lucky."

