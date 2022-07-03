 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Man arrested after allegedly threatening Taylor Swift

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

Man arrested after allegedly threatening Taylor Swift

Singer Taylor Swift's alleged stalker Joshua Christian has been taken into custody after he 'turned up at star's Manhattan apartment' and 'made threats to harm the singer.

Swift was the victim of an alleged stalker last month who has now been arrested by the New York City Police Department.

Christian was booked on Friday on stalking charges after authorities tracked him down at his home, according to reports.

The arrest follows several alleged run-ins with the singer and her security team. 

The alleged stalker, according to reports, buzzed Taylor's intercom outside her home and made threats that he would harm her if she refused to let him enter. It is not clear if the singer was home at the time, as it was her security that called the police.

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick returns to his playboy dating lifestyle, parties with Jake Paul's ex Abby Wetherington in Miami

Scott Disick returns to his playboy dating lifestyle, parties with Jake Paul's ex Abby Wetherington in Miami
Piers Morgan reveals what he said to Cristiano Ronaldo

Piers Morgan reveals what he said to Cristiano Ronaldo
Adele thanks fans for their ‘LOVE’ and support post UK show

Adele thanks fans for their ‘LOVE’ and support post UK show
Ferne McCann announces engagement to boyfriend Lorri Haines post whirlwind romance

Ferne McCann announces engagement to boyfriend Lorri Haines post whirlwind romance

David Beckham reveals daughter Harper's skating skills in stunning video

David Beckham reveals daughter Harper's skating skills in stunning video
Lindsay Lohan’s PDA-filled pic with fiance Bader Shammas leaves fans speculating about their marriage

Lindsay Lohan’s PDA-filled pic with fiance Bader Shammas leaves fans speculating about their marriage
Two Met officers dismissed over racist remarks on Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle: report

Two Met officers dismissed over racist remarks on Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle: report
Priyanka Chopra has the sweetest message for newlyweds Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form

Priyanka Chopra has the sweetest message for newlyweds Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form
'The Shining' actor Joe Turkel breathes his last at 94

'The Shining' actor Joe Turkel breathes his last at 94
Camille Vasquez likely to give onstage performance with Johnny Depp, Elton John

Camille Vasquez likely to give onstage performance with Johnny Depp, Elton John
Princess Diana planned THIS for Prince William as future king

Princess Diana planned THIS for Prince William as future king
Hayley Atwell moves on with ‘Vegetarian Pagan’ after dumping Tom Cruise

Hayley Atwell moves on with ‘Vegetarian Pagan’ after dumping Tom Cruise

Latest

view all