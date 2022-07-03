 
Cristiano Ronaldo called out for ruining historical area of Manchester

Cristiano Ronaldo has been called out by Manchester city’s council for ruining a historical area as a four-star hotel the football star bought has turned into rack and ruin.

Daily Mail on Sunday reported that the council is furious that Ronaldo has not started work on the building and the property’s poor state would stop business investment in the area.

As per the report, “The City Council considers the continued approvals for the advert could delay potential development due to the income generated from the advertisement, which would cause the site to remain vacant for longer by disincentivising development.”

“It would give a poor impression of the area to a large number of people and could detract from investment.

“The continued display would also facilitate the retention of the scaffold and delay the redevelopment of the vacant site and refurbishment of the building by at least another two years,” the report added.

