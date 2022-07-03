 
Meghan Markle annoys Prince William with latest move yet again

Duke of Cambridge Prince William is ‘unhappy’ at his sister-in-law Meghan Markle for still using royal titles.

This has been claimed by royal commentator Neil Sean in his latest video for his YouTube channel.

Meghan used the royal title ‘Duchess of Sussex’ for her recent interview with Vogue Magazine.

According to reports, she even changed her name to Duchess of Sussex when the magazine originally used Meghan Markle in its post.

The publication then apparently edited its Instagram post to replace Meghan's name with her royal title after she used Duchess of Sussex while reposting it on Archewell website.

The royal expert said Prince William is "unhappy" that Meghan is still using her royal titles when speaking in a private capacity.

Sean said, “The Duchess of Sussex recently gave an interview to Gloria Steinem for a glossy magazine. It's all about the Roe v Wade debate. But, as ever, once an associated member of the British Monarchy comes forward and starts getting into that political arena, it can become damaging.

"According to a very good source, and as ever we have to say allegedly, Prince William is unhappy once again at having to work through the mire of what these particular associations mean", Sean continued.

