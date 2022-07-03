 
Sunday Jul 03 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle claims innocence in Palace bullying probe: Details

Web Desk

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘happy’ with the results of the investigation into claims that she bullied Palace staff
Meghan Markle is reportedly 'happy' with the results of the investigation into claims that she bullied Palace staff

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘happy’ with the results of the investigation into claims that she bullied Palace staff, with a close source claiming that the Duchess of Sussex is ‘pleased’ over her name being cleared.

Talking to Us Weekly on behalf of Meghan and Prince Harry, a source claimed: “Meghan is a fair boss and never bullied anyone who worked for her at the Palace in the first place.”

“She’s happy that her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims. She and Harry are looking forward to putting the incident behind them and are happily moving on with their lives in Montecito,” the insider added.

This comes just as the Royal Family decided to not make the contents of the bullying investigation public, reportedly leaving Harry and Meghan disheartened.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also told Us Weekly: The couple is disappointed that the results of the review of the investigation will not be shared.” 

