 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince George’s unique genes to ensure he becomes historic King in future?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

file footage

Prince George is said to be in line to one day claim a special royal record reserved for monarchs, thanks to the unique genes he inherits from his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, reported Express UK.

According to UK news reports, the eldest son of the Cambridges could end up as the tallest British King with a tall-height gene that he gets from his towering parents; William stands at an impressive 6 ft 3, while Kate is 5ft 9!

After the future King stepped out for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier last month, royal fans were quick to point out how tall he looked, with one commenting: “I bet Prince George is going to be at least 6’6” tall… He’s almost as tall as Her Majesty now.”

The outlet cited research by the Keck School of Medicine in California that suggests that it’s common for a son to be taller than his mother and father both.

Prince George’s unique genes to ensure he becomes historic King in future?

As per Express UK: “This theory is calculated by taking the height of the child's mother and adding five inches to that. You then add that number to the father's height and divide that figure by two.”

“In Prince George’s case, we enter the height of his mother, which is 69 inches and add another five inches. We then add that to the height of his father which is 75 inches, before dividing the figure by two. We are left with 74.5 inches which would suggest that Prince George will stand at a healthy 6ft 2,” the outlet explained.

By this calculation and the possibility that Prince George grows taller than both his parents much like his father William, then he could one day break the record for the tallest king, currently held by Edward IV, who stood at 6ft 4 ½.


More From Entertainment:

Camilla on criticism over Prince Charles affair: ‘Found a way to live with it’

Camilla on criticism over Prince Charles affair: ‘Found a way to live with it’
Meghan, Prince Harry’s Oprah sighting has Royal Firm doing ‘damage control’

Meghan, Prince Harry’s Oprah sighting has Royal Firm doing ‘damage control’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘raising eyebrows behind Palace walls’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘raising eyebrows behind Palace walls’
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez may wow fans with Pirates actor at his gig

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez may wow fans with Pirates actor at his gig
Meghan Markle claims innocence in Palace bullying probe: Details

Meghan Markle claims innocence in Palace bullying probe: Details
Prince Andrew has ‘no intention’ of helping forces with Epstein, Maxwell probe

Prince Andrew has ‘no intention’ of helping forces with Epstein, Maxwell probe
Prince Harry, Meghan’s Oprah debacle left William, Kate Middleton with ‘trust issues’

Prince Harry, Meghan’s Oprah debacle left William, Kate Middleton with ‘trust issues’

Queen feels there has been enough drama around Harry, Meghan: insider

Queen feels there has been enough drama around Harry, Meghan: insider
Prince Charles' letters reveal he didn't take a back seat in fundraising

Prince Charles' letters reveal he didn't take a back seat in fundraising
Queen 'official duties' reduced in annual report first time in ten years

Queen 'official duties' reduced in annual report first time in ten years
Prince Harry has ‘a lot of anger’ towards Royal Family: psychic claims

Prince Harry has ‘a lot of anger’ towards Royal Family: psychic claims
Meghan Markle eyeing to release her tell-all book about bullying claims?

Meghan Markle eyeing to release her tell-all book about bullying claims?

Latest

view all