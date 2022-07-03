 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle bullying report ‘will wither away’, hopes Royal Family

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

file footage

The Royal Family is reportedly hopeful that the discussion around their decision to conceal the bullying report about Meghan Markle will eventually ‘wither away’, according to a royal expert quoted by Express UK.

The debate was highlighted by The Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English on Mail Plus, who said that Buckingham Palace is expected to stand by its decision to keep the bullying report under wraps despite pressure.

As per English: “As you can probably guess, myself and other journalists quizzed the Palace quite heavily yesterday but they were absolutely not budging on this.”

“There is no way that the findings of this report will ever become public. Even those that took part in it, haven't been told what the findings are,” she continued.

English further commented saying: “I suspect that the palace really is willing to take a flurry of bad headlines and television reports on the chin over the next few days, in the hope that after that the whole issue will, kind of, quietly wither away”

“I'm not saying this is deliberate on the part of the palace in any way. But I think certainly my understanding is that those that contributed to this review, they're either very traumatised by what they went through, and in some cases, they're very fearful for their future careers if they speak out any further,” she also claimed.

English went on to state: “I suspect that that's something the palace will benefit out of, in the fact that those involved just won't want to take this further anymore.”

For the unversed, the bullying investigation was initiated by the Queen herself who paid for an independent inquiry into claims that Meghan Markle bullied Palace staff while she was still a senior royal. 


More From Entertainment:

Camilla on criticism over Prince Charles affair: ‘Found a way to live with it’

Camilla on criticism over Prince Charles affair: ‘Found a way to live with it’
Prince George’s unique genes to ensure he becomes historic King in future?

Prince George’s unique genes to ensure he becomes historic King in future?
Meghan, Prince Harry’s Oprah sighting has Royal Firm doing ‘damage control’

Meghan, Prince Harry’s Oprah sighting has Royal Firm doing ‘damage control’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘raising eyebrows behind Palace walls’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘raising eyebrows behind Palace walls’
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez may wow fans with Pirates actor at his gig

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez may wow fans with Pirates actor at his gig
Meghan Markle claims innocence in Palace bullying probe: Details

Meghan Markle claims innocence in Palace bullying probe: Details
Prince Andrew has ‘no intention’ of helping forces with Epstein, Maxwell probe

Prince Andrew has ‘no intention’ of helping forces with Epstein, Maxwell probe
Prince Harry, Meghan’s Oprah debacle left William, Kate Middleton with ‘trust issues’

Prince Harry, Meghan’s Oprah debacle left William, Kate Middleton with ‘trust issues’

Queen feels there has been enough drama around Harry, Meghan: insider

Queen feels there has been enough drama around Harry, Meghan: insider
Prince Charles' letters reveal he didn't take a back seat in fundraising

Prince Charles' letters reveal he didn't take a back seat in fundraising
Queen 'official duties' reduced in annual report first time in ten years

Queen 'official duties' reduced in annual report first time in ten years
Prince Harry has ‘a lot of anger’ towards Royal Family: psychic claims

Prince Harry has ‘a lot of anger’ towards Royal Family: psychic claims

Latest

view all