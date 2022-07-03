 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew gave Ghislaine Maxwell 'unrestricted access' to Buckingham Palace

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

Prince Andrew gave Ghislaine Maxwell unrestricted access to Buckingham Palace

Prince Andrew's relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell is coming under intense scrutiny after the socialite was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking underage girls for billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York and Maxwell allegedly shared close bond. Their intimate relationship was unearthed by ex Palace aide Paul Page, who reportedly worked as a royal protection officer for six years from 1998 to 2004.

The officer claimed Maxwell had "unrestricted access" to Buckingham Palace with police told to wave her in when she arrived to visit Andrew's apartments.

"Myself and my other colleagues formed the opinion they were in some sort of relationship. We would wave her in and she would go straight to the quad and straight up to the Duke of York's apartments.'

Paul added: "She had access like no other individual outside the Royal Family. She was on another level."

He said he made his mind up about their relationship after spotting them having an "intimate picnic" in the grounds of the Palace, right outside the Queen's bedroom window" 

At the hearing last Tuesday, Maxwell's accusers read victim impact statements to the court, describing her as a "manipulative, cruel and merciless person".

More From Entertainment:

Adele touches on real reason behind dramatic weight loss

Adele touches on real reason behind dramatic weight loss
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest move sparks reactions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest move sparks reactions
Denise Van Outen looks beautiful in multi coloured cardigan as she attends Adele's concert

Denise Van Outen looks beautiful in multi coloured cardigan as she attends Adele's concert

Johnny Depp gives life a new start and hope after burying the battle-ax

Johnny Depp gives life a new start and hope after burying the battle-ax
Meghan Markle bullying report ‘will wither away’, hopes Royal Family

Meghan Markle bullying report ‘will wither away’, hopes Royal Family
Camilla on criticism over Prince Charles affair: ‘Found a way to live with it’

Camilla on criticism over Prince Charles affair: ‘Found a way to live with it’
Prince George’s unique genes to ensure he becomes historic King in future?

Prince George’s unique genes to ensure he becomes historic King in future?
Meghan, Prince Harry’s Oprah sighting has Royal Firm doing ‘damage control’

Meghan, Prince Harry’s Oprah sighting has Royal Firm doing ‘damage control’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘raising eyebrows behind Palace walls’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘raising eyebrows behind Palace walls’
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez may wow fans with Pirates actor at his gig

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez may wow fans with Pirates actor at his gig
Meghan Markle claims innocence in Palace bullying probe: Details

Meghan Markle claims innocence in Palace bullying probe: Details
Prince Andrew has ‘no intention’ of helping forces with Epstein, Maxwell probe

Prince Andrew has ‘no intention’ of helping forces with Epstein, Maxwell probe

Latest

view all