Sunday Jul 03 2022
Elon Musk has no feelings for Amber Heard

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

Business magnet Elon Musk, who recently met Pope Francis with his teen children, has no time to think about his ex Amber Heard.

The Tesla billionaire has moved on and advised his ex girlfriend to do the same as every passing minute of Musk's life seems to find new charm instead of sticking to the past.

Taking to twitter on Friday, the social media platform he is buying, Musk shared stunning pictures with four of his eight children. He captioned: “Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday”. 

In a separate tweet, Musk also posted a throwback photo of him and his ex-wife Talulah Riley posing on a Venice street, which suggested that he still have some feelings for her and the pair have made a few more stops during his tour of the region.

Earlier on the day, Musk shared a post saying he was feeling "a little bored", and one related to YouTuber Technoblade's demise.

However, Musk has not shared even a single post or word about Amber Heard - whom he dated from 2016 to 2018 - after she lost defamation trial against Johnny Depp, and even stayed away from the legal proceedings as he has no intention to help her out amid her legal woes. 

But, when he was dating Heard, he used to enjoy her company and loved to spend money for the actress. But, now the situation is totally changed and he has no feelings for her. 

The World's richest man's recent gestures suggest that he has no time to think about Amber Heard.

