 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘expresses desire’ for Queen to allow photo with Lilibet

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly still has a desire for the Queen to allow having her photo taken with his daughter, Lilibet, her royal namesake, as per a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought Lilibet, the Queen’s namesake, to the UK for the first time last month, for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend; it is here that they are thought to have been refused permission to have a photo of Lilibet and the Queen taken together.

Commenting on the same, royal expert Camilla Tominey wrote in The Telegraph: “The couple had hoped to bring their own photographer to capture the first meeting between the sovereign, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and her great-granddaughter.”

“However, the Queen personally intervened to prevent an official image being taken, apparently advising the couple that she had a bloodshot eye and did not want to feature in any pictures for public consumption.”

However, Tominey then added: “The Duke is thought to have expressed a desire to get an official photograph of the two Lilibets together at some point in the future.”

Lilibet was famously named after the Queen, who was lovingly called Lilibet by her father since she was a toddler, and then her husband Prince Philip.

More From Entertainment:

Jhene Aiko, Big Sean, expecting first baby together: Pic

Jhene Aiko, Big Sean, expecting first baby together: Pic
Elon Musk has no feelings for Amber Heard

Elon Musk has no feelings for Amber Heard
Tom Cruise's most insane stunts in his movies

Tom Cruise's most insane stunts in his movies
Tom Cruise's endearing throwback pictures in honour of his birthday

Tom Cruise's endearing throwback pictures in honour of his birthday
Prince Andrew gave Ghislaine Maxwell 'unrestricted access' to Buckingham Palace

Prince Andrew gave Ghislaine Maxwell 'unrestricted access' to Buckingham Palace
Adele touches on real reason behind dramatic weight loss

Adele touches on real reason behind dramatic weight loss
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest move sparks reactions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest move sparks reactions
Elon Musk 'fascinates' Josie Gibson: TV host admits she has crush on billionaire

Elon Musk 'fascinates' Josie Gibson: TV host admits she has crush on billionaire
Denise Van Outen looks beautiful in multi coloured cardigan as she attends Adele's concert

Denise Van Outen looks beautiful in multi coloured cardigan as she attends Adele's concert

Johnny Depp gives life a new start and hope after burying the battle-ax

Johnny Depp gives life a new start and hope after burying the battle-ax
Meghan Markle bullying report ‘will wither away’, hopes Royal Family

Meghan Markle bullying report ‘will wither away’, hopes Royal Family
Camilla on criticism over Prince Charles affair: ‘Found a way to live with it’

Camilla on criticism over Prince Charles affair: ‘Found a way to live with it’

Latest

view all