Prince Harry ‘expresses desire’ for Queen to allow photo with Lilibet

Prince Harry reportedly still has a desire for the Queen to allow having her photo taken with his daughter, Lilibet, her royal namesake, as per a royal expert.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought Lilibet, the Queen’s namesake, to the UK for the first time last month, for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend; it is here that they are thought to have been refused permission to have a photo of Lilibet and the Queen taken together.

Commenting on the same, royal expert Camilla Tominey wrote in The Telegraph: “The couple had hoped to bring their own photographer to capture the first meeting between the sovereign, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and her great-granddaughter.”

“However, the Queen personally intervened to prevent an official image being taken, apparently advising the couple that she had a bloodshot eye and did not want to feature in any pictures for public consumption.”

However, Tominey then added: “The Duke is thought to have expressed a desire to get an official photograph of the two Lilibets together at some point in the future.”

Lilibet was famously named after the Queen, who was lovingly called Lilibet by her father since she was a toddler, and then her husband Prince Philip.