Sunday Jul 03 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan ‘can’t win’ against Royal Family, claims expert

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned by a royal expert that if they choose to do another tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, they won’t ‘win’ against the Royal Family, reported Express UK.

The warning came from royal commentator Dylan Howard on The Morning Show recently, during which he said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not survive another icy confrontation with the royal family.

Commenting on whether Meghan and Harry can return on Oprah, Dylan said: “I don't know, I think they may do.”

He then added: “I think it's going to be damaging to the royal institution but I think one thing is certain - the Firm wins, they're not going to win. It's over for them.”

Prince Harry and Meghan famously put the British royal family on blast during their last chat with Oprah in 2021, in which they levelled racism allegations against the family, as well as said that the firm drove Meghan to severe mental health issues.

