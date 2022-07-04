 
Prince Andrew is still on Queen’s staff after alleged sex assault case: reports

Prince Andrew is still on Queen Elizabeth’s staff to perform ceremonial roles despite being stripped of his military titles following the sex trafficking scandal.

The Duke of York lost his military roles and royal patronage for paying £12 million in settlement with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre.

According to The Sun, the disgraced royal is still included in a list of appointments to Her Majesty in an official Ministry of Defence document revealed weeks after the prince settled an alleged sex assault case.

The royal sources spilt the beans to the outlet, his name on Companies House seems to be a personal and honorary role within the gift of the Queen.

The role is also occupied by Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Edward.

Prince Andrew has been holding on to the role since 1984 before he left the Royal Navy in 2001.

The role is much similar to that of a personal assistant to Her Majesty.

“The fact Andrew is still an aide-de-camp is clearly a matter for the Queen,” the insider said. “However, a few eyebrows have been raised that he should still hold this position but not the others.”

