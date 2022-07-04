 
Monday Jul 04 2022
Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt note for David on 23rd wedding anniversary: Photo

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Victoria Beckham has recently opened up about her secret to happy marriage with hubby David Beckham on their 23rd wedding anniversary.

On Monday morning, the former Spice Girls turned to Instagram and shared a lovely photo of herself along with the footballer which reportedly was clicked at David’s father Ted’s wedding in April.

In the photo, both could be seen beaming with joy while the fashion designer hit back at the detractors in the caption who claimed that their marriage would not last long.

She captioned the post, “They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last. Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!”

In no time, the photo garnered a lot of love from ardent fans who also agreed with Victoria’s viewpoint.

One user commented, “You have the most beautiful smile! Who cares what they say…happy anniversary.”

Another wrote, “You proved them wrong. And what a smile. Happy anniversary to you both.”

Meanwhile, David also celebrated the anniversary in style as he posted a throwback clip from 2001 Comic Relief sketch where the much-loved couple were interviewed by Ali G.

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot on July 4, 1999.

