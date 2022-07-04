Adele on her desire of having kids with Rich Paul: 'It would be wonderful’

File Footage

Adele opened up on her desire of expanding her family with beau Rich Paul in a recent interview.

The Easy on Me hit-maker also discussed her divorce with former husband Simon Konecki with BBC Radio Four’s Desert Island Discs podcast .

“I would definitely love a couple more kids,” the singer said. “It would be wonderful. If not, I've got Angelo.”

Adele further dished on her split with Konecki, with whom she shares her 9-year-old son Angelo Adkins.

“It was never really tricky because we're such good friends and over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life,” Adele shared.

The 34-year-old singer added how she never had any issue with Drop2Drop charity CEO over parenting and has a solid co-parenting relationship with Konecki.

“There are no issues and there were no issues, so I guess it was easier to make sure that didn't happen, but I was blessed with them, and him, [Simon] he's just the best, you know,” she said.

“And I definitely approached it all with grace and that really paid off,” Adele noted.

Previously, an insider spilled to Us Weekly about Adele and Paul, "They're definitely considering getting engaged and having kids.”

"Rich treats Adele like a queen," the source added. "Everyone loves him."



