 
entertainment
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles and Prince William to be 'little more circumspect' in future

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 04, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Charles and Prince William would be a little less outspoken in future roles, explained a royal author.

During his conversation with Express.co.uk, biographer Ian Lloyd weighed in on the reports that Prince William won’t be following in the Queen’s rule of ‘never complain, never explain’ as the Duke of Cambridge plans to modernize the Firm.

The author of The Queen: 70 Chapters in the Life of Elizabeth II said, “I think [he could be more outspoken] as Prince of Wales because he can do [that], I mean the present Prince of Wales has done that.

"As King you have to be a little more circumspect."

"For instance when Charles avoided getting involved when the President of China came on a State Visit because of human rights in China,” the author continued.

"He could do that, he could drop out of that and very much make his feelings known in that way, not dramatically but just through diplomatic snubs.”

"But as King it's very, very difficult, because if the Government of the day says they want the sovereign to host a certain president to improve certain links you really do have to do it,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise turns cheerleader for Lewis Hamilton on 60th birthday at British F1 Grand Prix

Tom Cruise turns cheerleader for Lewis Hamilton on 60th birthday at British F1 Grand Prix
Prince Andrew gave 'Newsnight' interview after being taunted about nickname

Prince Andrew gave 'Newsnight' interview after being taunted about nickname
Elon Musk rekindling romance with ex wife Talulah Riley?

Elon Musk rekindling romance with ex wife Talulah Riley?
Ricky Martin issues statement against domestic abuse claim on social media

Ricky Martin issues statement against domestic abuse claim on social media
Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper 'disgusted' of her mom's ‘Spice Girls’ fashion

Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper 'disgusted' of her mom's ‘Spice Girls’ fashion
Prince Andrew had palace rules bent for him: former royal cop claims

Prince Andrew had palace rules bent for him: former royal cop claims
Prince Charles 'is less Crown Prince and more Clown Prince': slams news host

Prince Charles 'is less Crown Prince and more Clown Prince': slams news host
Amber Heard reminds survivors 'look what happened to me'

Amber Heard reminds survivors 'look what happened to me'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prepare for second tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prepare for second tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview

Shakira threatens to expose Gerard Pique’s secrets amid custody battle

Shakira threatens to expose Gerard Pique’s secrets amid custody battle

Royals 'refusing' blame after Lilibet's birthday snub

Royals 'refusing' blame after Lilibet's birthday snub
Meghan Markle splashes around £45k on health and wellness: reports

Meghan Markle splashes around £45k on health and wellness: reports

Latest

view all