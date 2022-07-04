Elon Musk rekindling romance with ex wife Talulah Riley?

Billionaire Elon Musk has sparked speculations the Tesla chief is rekindling love with his ex wife British actress Talulah Riley.



Musk took to Twitter and shared a loved-up throwback photo of himself with ex-wife Talulah from their trip to Italy, sparking speculations the former couple is coming close again.

He shared the snap with caption, “Venice, a site of Great Remembrance.”

The latest tweet by Elon Musk has left his fans speculating whether the former lovebirds are rekindling their romance.

Riley was married to Musk twice – first from 2010 to 2012 and a second time from 2013 to 2016.

In another tweet he shared first photo with four sons days after the court approved name change for his transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson.

He captioned the photo, “Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday.”

Elon Musk's four teenage boys Griffin, Kai, Damian, and Sax are pictured, but not his 18-year-old transgender daughter who, on June 20 sought to change her name and sever ties with him.

Their mother is Musk’s first wife, Justine Wilson.

Meanwhile, Talulah has recently released a novel and discussed her relationship with Musk.