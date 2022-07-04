 
entertainment
'Petrified' Prince Harry 'throwing toys out of a pram' in retaliation: report

‘Petrified’ Prince Harry ‘throwing toys out of a pram’ in retaliation: report

Prince Harry has reportedly started growing ‘petrified’ of The Crown’s future plans regarding Megxit.

Daily Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers made this claim in an interview with Lorraine.

He accused the Duke of “throwing his toys out the pram” in response to The Crown’s plans for revealing Megxit in their future episodes.

The conversation arose once host Lorraine Kelly asked Mr Myers, “There are rumours about Prince Harry not being at all happy to be featured in The Crown. Can he be written out of it, can they do it without him, who knows.”

Mr Myers responded by admitting, “Well, I'm not sure. The writers have already said they are not going to go right up until the modern day.”

“Wouldn't it be great if we could see all the stuff which has happened with Megxit, Harry and Meghan, the big saga that's being going on.”

“Apparently Harry has got a big deal with Netflix so he's been putting his foot down saying he doesn't want to be featured.”

