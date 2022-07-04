Petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 reaches near 5m signatures after Johnny Depp's victory

A petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 has officially reached 4.6 million signatures.



Change.org petition to have the actress cut from the movie reached 4.5 million target a day after Johnny Depp won the defamation trial against her on June 2.



The petition has now announced a new target of 6 million, which would make it one of the top signed online petitions on Change.org.



The DC sequel, in which Heard stars as Aquaman’s love interest Mera, concluded shooting earlier this year, with director James Wan confirming the film had wrapped in January.

The petition first gained traction in November 2020, reaching 1.5 million signatures following Depp’s exit from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.