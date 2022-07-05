 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William plays Polo to ‘copy’ Prince Harry? Netizens speculate

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Prince William plays Polo to ‘copy’ Prince Harry? Netizens speculate
Prince William plays Polo to ‘copy’ Prince Harry? Netizens speculate

Prince William’s fans have taken over the charge to defend the Duke of Cambridge after he was accused of copying his younger brother Prince Harry amid his return to Polo.

The Duke of Sussex recently enrolled himself in the Los Padres at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, California where he plays alongside Argentinian polo star Nacho Figueras.

Netizens have been claiming that Prince William decided to perform at the Out—Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup on Wednesday, July 6, at the Guards Polo Club near Windsor.

One user wrote on Twitter, “Copying his younger brother then? No originality."

Another added: “He couldn’t hold it out any longer to follow in Harry’s footsteps. I wonder if this is going to be a frequent occurrence?”

However, fans were quick to come in Prince William’s defense as one user posted, “So apparently, Prince William is copying Prince Harry as it has been announced he will be playing Polo on Wednesday. 

"It seems like the squad had erased the polo matches the royals did in the past for charities.”

“Prince William has been playing polo for charity every year since 2005, in 2011 he was invited at Santa Barbara polo matches, and only missed in 2020 when the tournament was cancelled due to Covid,” read another post.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton brings out Prince William’s ‘fun side’ amid public appearances

Kate Middleton brings out Prince William’s ‘fun side’ amid public appearances
David, Victoria Beckham’s kids celebrate parent’s 23rd anniversary

David, Victoria Beckham’s kids celebrate parent’s 23rd anniversary
Piers Morgan makes bold claim that he’s bigger star than Tom Cruise

Piers Morgan makes bold claim that he’s bigger star than Tom Cruise

Kate Middleton left ‘mortified’ by dad’s behaviour at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton left ‘mortified’ by dad’s behaviour at Wimbledon

Adele takes a dig at former lover in leaked track

Adele takes a dig at former lover in leaked track
Pregnant Shanina Shaik turns heads in figure-hugging green outfit

Pregnant Shanina Shaik turns heads in figure-hugging green outfit

Rachel Stevens thanks 'supportive' fans after split with husband Alex Bourne

Rachel Stevens thanks 'supportive' fans after split with husband Alex Bourne
Johnny Depp's new photo reminds fans of his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean

Johnny Depp's new photo reminds fans of his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean
Prince Charles’ ‘succession to throne in danger’ over latest controversy

Prince Charles’ ‘succession to throne in danger’ over latest controversy
Queen Elizabeth’s role as ‘comforting constant’ over amid health issues?

Queen Elizabeth’s role as ‘comforting constant’ over amid health issues?
What are Prince William’s chances of scoring Prince of Wales title?

What are Prince William’s chances of scoring Prince of Wales title?
Petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 reaches near 5m signatures after Johnny Depp's victory

Petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 reaches near 5m signatures after Johnny Depp's victory

Latest

view all