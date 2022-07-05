Adele ‘honoured’ to have performed at Hyde Park: ‘My heart is absolutely full’

File Footage

Adele expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her fans for attending her concert at Hyde Park while sharing BTS snaps of the show.

Taking to Instagram, the Easy On Me hit-maker dropped several images including photos featuring her passionately performing on stage in front of the massive crowd.

“Hyde Park Night 2! My heart is absolutely full!!,” the diva captioned the post. “I’ll never forget these shows with you, slap bang in the middle of London, outdoors, during Pride weekend!”

The pictures showed the singer getting ready for the show along with some powerful glimpses from the concert.

“You brought everything and more! Thank you so so much for having me,” she added. “Thank you to the entire line up, you were all incredible.”



One of the images featured Adele wrapped up in a pride flag to showcase her support for the LGBT community.

Adele further thanked her band and crew for two “seamless shows,” adding, “and a huge thank you to everyone from BST, an absolutely impeccably run event, you looked after the crowds so well and I’m so honored to have been asked to perform this year so thank you!”

“See you really soon,” the 34-year-old promised her 50.4M followers before signing off.



