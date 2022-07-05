Prince Harry, Meghan fail to 'harness Platinum Jubilee': 'They didn’t look royal'

Royal expert dished on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's return to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as the Sussex's popularity plummet, a poll showed.

Weighing in on the couple’s recent visit, radio host Vanessa Feltz on the TalkTV panel said, “The pivotal thing is that they weren’t able to harness the Platinum Jubilee, they weren’t able to get Netflix in, they weren’t able to be photographed with the Queen.”

“They didn’t get to sit in the front row, they scarpered without going to the lunch, they had a party for the baby that no one was invited to and then they went home,” she claimed.

“So they weren’t able to use it, they couldn’t monetise the trip here, could they? They didn’t look royal enough.”

Meanwhile, some on the panel didn’t agree with Vanessa’s views as journalist Afua Hagan argued, “I don’t think they actually wanted to.”

“People will read into everything that Meghan and Harry do because they need a hate figure, and they’ve picked Meghan and Harry as a hate figure and that’s it. These polls don’t mean anything,” she added.