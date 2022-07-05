Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle poised to send firm into 'category five meltdown'

Meghan Markle's recent moves have sparked speculations that she could run for US president in future.

The Duchess of Sussex's running for president would trigger a "category five meltdown" with the royals, a commentator has claimed.



Prince Harry's wife fuelled ongoing speculation that she could one day set her sights on the White House with her recent intervention on the US abortion ruling.

Columnist Daniela Elser said the question of how "serious" Meghan is about running is a "tantalising one".



Ms Elser said the move would give the former actress "true power of her own and on her own terms".



But the royal commentator added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have to make "immense" sacrifices including giving up the privacy they claimed to want with Megxit.



Writing for news.com.au, Ms Elser added: "This is all before we even consider the category five meltdown that a Meghan campaign would trigger at Buckingham Palace.

"But risks, like hats, are something that Meghan clearly has a fondness for."