Wednesday Jul 06 2022
Meghan Markle 'grateful' media focus has 'shifted' to Charles money bag scandal

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are thankful they are far away from the royals amid Prince Charles' money bag scandal.

According to a source close to the couple, the Sussexes are relieved the media attention has drifted away from them to scrutinise the future King,

The source said: “It’s never been more of a relief to be away from the royal spotlight.

“Of course, Meghan and Harry are following the feeding frenzy over ‘dirty cash’ and are relieved that they’re not in the firing line for a change.

“Meghan, in particular, is so happy to be back in LA and away from all that toxicity," reports Heat World.

“They’ve been front and centre of so many negative reports these past few years – it’s been very difficult for them to live with.

“Neither Harry nor Meghan take pleasure in seeing the monarchy in this type of trouble but they’re so grateful focus has finally shifted away from them.

"It feels like validation at long last that they’re better off away from the royal family.”

Prince Charles is under fire for accepting €3million (£2.5million) in cash from an Arab billionaire between 2011 and 2015.

