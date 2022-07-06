 
Queen should not be expected to take care of 'nonsense' duties at 96

Queen should not be expected to take care of 'nonsense' duties at 96

Queen should not have to conform to royal pressures, says TV host Holly Willoughby.

Speaking on ITV with royal experts Camilla Tominey, Gyles Brandreth and Phillip Schofield, Holly said: "I feel like right now, where she is. This idea of must fulfilling anything is a nonsense, isn't it?"

Camilla added: "Should we be expecting her to carry out the same level of duties that she did when she was 25?"

Phillip replied: "I think there's not a person watching that would say yes to that."

Camilla had earlier said of the 96-year-old: "She's deciding on the day what she does, because she's 96 and she's had episodic mobility issues.

"Having said that, she was on horseback a couple of weeks ago and doing better, so she's going to take each day as it comes."

Queen contracted coronavirus earlier this year. The monarch also skipped various Platinum Jubilee events, owing to her fraility.

