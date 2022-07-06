Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likeability SINKS in UK: Survey

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are losing popularity in UK every passing day.

According to a new survey by YouGov over likeability of the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seems to be losing out on public favour in England.

In a sample size of 1,692 adults, the respondents were asked whether they held a positive or negative opinion of the Duke and Duchess.

The results reveals Harry has become less popular, being dropped to -26. A whopping 58% said they disliked the Duke.



Meghan Markle's net favorability has also dropped, from -39 to -42 in the latest survey. 63% of the respondents expressed their dislike towards the duchess.



The Queen, however, remains the most popular royal family member wiht a net favourability of +69.

Prince William has a net score of +59, Kate is at +55.

Andrew ranks lowest with a net score of -80.