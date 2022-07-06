Prince Diana piercing blue eyes win hearts in rare photo ahead of death anniversary

 
Princess Diana rare photo has resurfaced days before her death anniversary.

The late Princess of Wales, who died at the age of 36, began her romance with husband Prince Charles when she was 19. In 1980, the couple engaged in a whirlwind romance before tying the knot.

During that time, Princess Margaret's husband, Lord Snowdown ,who was also a celebrated photographer, captured a portrait of Diana, laying her beauty bare.

The portrait was commissioned by Vogue in the hopes to score a picture that would capture the spirit of the beautiful Priness.

Ahead of her death anniversary, the photo of Diana has come to light.

 Take a look: 


